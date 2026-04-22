‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Resumes Season 5 Filming

Following a nearly two-month pause, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has resumed filming of its fifth season.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the Hulu reality TV production told TMZ that the cast is ready to film after they stepped away from filming amid an investigation into Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen over domestic violence allegations.

Local law enforcement launched the investigation after Paul and Mortensen had multiple physical altercations in late February. The show immediately paused production when the news broke.

PEOPLE previously reported that, after Paul and Mortensen’s latest incidents, the rest of the cast had refused to work with Paul due to the investigation.

“None of the women want to be associated with her,” one insider stated.

Another source pointed out, “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together, and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly.”

However, sources shared earlier this month that the castmates have “resolved” their concerns.

Meanwhile, there are other conflicts involved with the resumption of production. Among the conflicts are castmates’ summer plans, which may be affected by filming.

Paul and Mortensen were previously involved in a physical altercation in 2023. The incident was documented during the first season of Mormon Wives.

Taylor Frankie Paul Is Returning to the Show

TMZ further reported that, despite her previous incident with Mortensen, Paul will be returning to the show… At some point.

The MomTok influencer is currently focusing on her family and children, but is not cutting ties with Hulu at this time. The entire cast and production crews are notably supportive of Paul returning to the show when she’s ready.

Last week, it was reported that Paul will not be facing further domestic violence charges related to two investigations. The first investigation was into the February 2026 incident, and the second was into an alleged incident that Mortensen reported to law enforcement in late March.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” the district attorney’s office explained in a statement. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

Mortensen has responded to the latest legal development, seemingly hinting that he won’t be back to filming. Instead, he is now focusing on his and Paul’s 2-year-old son, Ever.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve taken a step back and had time away from the chaos,” he wrote. “That space has been a breath of fresh air and has given me clarity. My focus now is where it should have been all along — on my son and creating a stable, healthy environment for him moving forward.”

Mortensen further stated, “I’m closing an unhealthy chapter and moving forward with hope for better days ahead.”

“I’m grateful for all of the encouragement and support I’ve received,” he added. “And I’m committed to showing up in a way that reflects that.”







