2-reality-tv-stars-spotted-out-on-reported-dinner-date

An unlikely reality TV crossover happened without a network involved, as two personalities were spotted on a possible dinner date.

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Earlier this month, TMZ published snapshots of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda Hope and Love Island alum Pepe Garcia on what appeared to be a date in Miami.

The outlet published photos of the duo having a meal at The Setai, Miami Beach. In the shots, the reality TV stars appeared stone-faced.

However, TMZ reported that the two gave off a “flirty first date” vibe, sitting together for nearly two hours, though there was no public display of affection.

Miranda Hope attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This unlikely pairing is sure to get the reality TV rumor mill churning. Hope became a household name on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Garcia is fresh off his time looking for love on Love Island USA. While fans might be ready to ship this new couple, sources say they aren’t putting a label on it just yet, simply enjoying each other’s company and “seeing where things go.”

Of course, this didn’t stop reality TV fans on Reddit from giving their commentary on the potentially budding romance.

“Okay, whattt, lowkey here for this!! I think they met at Coachella a few weeks ago!!” one Reddit user speculated. “Run, Miranda, run!” another fan advised. “Oh, she could definitely do better,” another reality TV fan added.

Pepe Garcia walks the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week on March 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

“Say what you will, but Pepe is fine as hell,” another thirsty onlooker wrote.

Regardless, reps for both reality TV stars declined to comment ot TMZ about the alleged relationship. Stay tuned…