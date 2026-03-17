‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Filming Suddenly Paused

Production on season five of Secret Lies of Mormon Wives has halted following an incident between two main cast members.

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Sources close to the situation told TMZ that production was shut down after Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, had a blow-up while filming.

Although details about what led to the incident have not been revealed, the sources said everything became so intense that filming could not continue. However, police have since confirmed there was an “open domestic assault” investigation open for Paul and Mortensen.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that the rest of the cast is now refusing to work with Paul over the investigation.

“None of the women want to be associated with her,” an insider explained.

Another insider close to the production stated, “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together, and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly.”

Draper City Police Department has confirmed there is an investigation.

Sources Claim ‘Everything Was Going Smoothly’ Before the Incident

The production source further explained that things were “going smoothly” before the incident. However, the other cast members now resent Paul.

“She’s been very quiet,” the insider continued. “They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they’re taking the production pause, that they don’t want to film right now. I don’t think they care about her really right now. They’re just kind of like, ‘We’re done for right now.’”

Another source backed Paul by denying she was “violent” with Mortensen during the incident. They also noted that she now remains “focused” on her upcoming Bachelorette premiere.

Mormon Wives production halt comes just days before the premiere of Paul’s season of The Bachelorette.

Paul was previously arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident in 2023, which also involved Mortensen. Paul received misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

During that incident, Paul was accused of throwing a chair at Mortensen, which ended up hitting her daughter.

Paul later revealed that all the charges were dropped.

Following the incident, Paul and Mortensen got back together. Paul gave birth to Mortensen’s son, Ever, in 2024.