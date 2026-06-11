Sydney Sweeney Addresses ‘Euphoria’ Casting Feud Rumors

Following years of speculation, Sydney Sweeney finally addressed Euphoria cast feud rumors.

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During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney appeared to blame the media for the rumors circulating about the HBO series and its cast.

“Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show,” she explained. “So it’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and press spin things.”

Along with discussing the alleged cast issues, Sweeney revealed that she was in “first position” at HBO, which meant filming the show took priority over other projects she was working on.

“So the moment they say, ‘Hey, this is the first day of filming,’ I’m legally not allowed to do anything else,” she pointed out. “So my schedule doesn’t affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it.”

“All of us were in first position,” she pointed out. “So it wasn’t like any of our schedules were holding it up.”

Sweeney Talks About Her

Meanwhile, Sweeney spoke about how she approached playing her Euphoria character. “Every season, like Sam [Levinson] says, he’s always shot it like it’s the last. And I think we’ve all approached it in the same mentality.”

“So I’ve always said goodbye to Cassie on the last day, as bittersweet as it is,” she continued. “Because she’s such a challenging role and she stretches me as an actor. And I love being able to be challenged and to go to places that other characters may not go to. So it’s definitely a hard one, because she’s so fun to play.”

She also spoke about what she’ll carry from her Euphoria experience to her next roles.

“I will probably carry into other things how free it is to play someone like Cassie,” Sweeney noted. “When we would film, we would do some takes, and then Sam would be like, ‘Okay, let’s do a crazy take.'”

She then added, “And I found this crazy version of Cassie that was so freeing as an actor, where there were no rules, no idea what was gonna come out, and it just changed the entire performance, and I want to be able to carry that freedom into other performances and other characters that I play.



