‘Fast and Furious’ Icon’s Daughter Loses Her Top in Swim Photo

The daughter of a late Fast and Furious star had a very public “wardrobe malfunction,” showing off her slender figure in a barely-there bikini.

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Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, dropped a bombshell on Instagram today, leaving her 4 million followers scrambling to catch their breath. The 27-year-old model kicked off a slideshow with a tantalizing topless photo, strategically placing one hand over her chest while the other framed a playful ‘oops’ expression. Posing on what looks like a boat, she wore nothing but floral bikini bottoms, showing off her slender figure and milky-white skin against a beachy backdrop.

The second slide showed Meadow lounging on the boat’s deck, body outstretched. She kept her bikini top on this time, but the skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination, her skin glistening from a recent dip in the ocean.

Meadow Walker la sublime fille de oaul walker pic.twitter.com/HUnDAnWEQO — onepiecenami2025 (@onepiecenami35) June 11, 2026

Of course, the comments section to Meadow’s post was filled with totally normal, not at all unhinged comments from fans and fashion industry professionals alike.

“You look incredible,” one comment read. “Dream girl,’ another onlooker added. “Angel,” celebrity hair colorist Bianca Hillier declared. “The tan line bikini top 🤘🏼🥰🥰🥰,” author and fashion stylist Alexandra Carl wrote.

Meadow Walker Joined the ‘Fast and Furious’ Cast Last Month at a Major Event

Meadow Walker joined the Fast & Furious cast last month to celebrate a major milestone for the film series. Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez attended a special midnight screening of The Fast and the Furious at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie’s 25th anniversary.

Inside the Cannes theater, Diesel, who wore a black coat with a bedazzled car and the words “Fast Forever” on the back, turned to Meadow Walker with an emotional tribute to her dad. “I pray that in your life you have a brother like Paul,” Diesel said in a video shared by Variety. “It wasn’t on the script at first that this blonde-haired, blue-eyed guy would be a brother to me.”

Meadow and Diesel then embraced.

Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel attend ‘The Fast And The Furious’ screening at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, last Father’s Day, Meadow paid tribute to her father, who died in a car crash in 2013, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy Father’s Day to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, and for truly being the most incredible dad and my best friend,’ she alongside a candid throwback snapshot.

“I miss you every day, my sunshine. I love you,” she added.