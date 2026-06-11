Major Entertainment City Starts Building $900 Million Parking Garage

In a move sure to delight both car owners and fiscal conservatives alike, a major entertainment hub is leveling up with plans for a nearly billion-dollar parking garage, soon to be the jewel of the nation’s car parks.

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Indeed, Nashville’s BNA airport just announced that “Lot A” would be closing on July 1 to make way for a new, state-of-the-art parking garage as part of a sprawling “$3 billion expansion program.”

The new facility will also host a rental car center and is conveniently located right next to the current terminal garages. This prime spot was chosen to keep parking walkable, so you won’t need a shuttle or bus. While construction is underway, drivers can still use the terminal garages, valet, Economy Lot B, and Economy Lot C.

This parking palace is no small affair. The six-story structure is designed to hold 4,700 rental cars and 3,000 passenger vehicles. It’s a key part of BNA’s plan to accommodate future growth, which includes handling 40 million annual passengers and expanding to Terminal II.

The new parking garage and rental car facility are set for completion alongside BNA’s new ring road. This project expands the current one-mile, two-lane road into a two-mile, six-lane loop.

The South’s Greatest Parking Garage Is Set To Be Completed in 2029…

According to Nashville’s The Tennessean, Ohio-based Messer Construction Company and Arizona-based Sundt began the latest construction phase in March, with plans to complete the project by 2029.

“We’re going to build in more parking to handle the larger volumes,” Metro Nashville Airport Authority President and CEO Doug Kreulen boasted to The Tennessean about this upcoming Mecca of parking garages. “The new garage is going to have moving sidewalks to get you through the old garage, so we’re doing things to assist them in making the journey.”

Since 2018, the airport has built three parking garages. This will be the fourth, increasing BNA’s total parking to over 20,000 spots. Kreulen also mentioned a fifth garage will likely be necessary, estimating BNA will reach 30,000 parking spaces around 2032 or 2033.

As construction continues, a series of detours will be phased in, promising to add a little extra adventure to your travel plans to and from Music City…