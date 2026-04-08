‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast Is Allegedly Ready to Film Weeks After Season Five Production Pause

Nearly a month after production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five came to a halt, the cast is allegedly ready to resume filming.

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Sources connected to the production told TMZ that the castmates have “resolved” their concerns about filming after Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, allegedly had multiple physical altercations in February.

The cast previously supported the pause amid the investigation into the incident involving Paul and Mortensen.

However, there are other conflicts involved with the resumption of production. This includes castmates’ summer plans that could be affected by filming.

Another insider also pointed out that Hulu executives are still on the fence about the reality TV show’s future.

All the Drama That’s Happened to the ‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Since Production Halted

Along with the physical altercation, other drama occurred among the Mormon Wives cast while the cameras were off.

Days before Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was set to premiere, TMZ published a video of the infamous 2023 physical altercation between the MomTok star and Mortensen that resulted in her arrest.

Hours after the video’s release, ABC decided to pull Paul’s Bachelorette season. Mortensen also filed a protective order against Paul and was granted temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever. During the first court hearing on April 7, Paul alleged that Mortensen was abusive towards her. She was granted a protective order against Mortensen and visitation with Ever.

Amid the drama with Paul and Mortensen, Mormon Wives castmates Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura announced their split after five years of marriage. Draper spoke about the situation during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Draper stated that she had been the one to end things. However, Ngatikaura released a statement to TMZ. She only heard about it when the media outlet called her for a reaction.

Draper also said that when he filed for divorce, her ex wrote that she cheated on him as the reason for the split.

“So it’s funny because when he filed the divorce, I ended it,” Draper pointed out. “And it’s, you know, irreconcilable differences is what we’re saying. But he put in the papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he’s talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year and a half ago. That’s what he put as the reason.”

Reports later revealed that Draper had kissed fellow castmate Miranda McWhorter’s ex, Chase.