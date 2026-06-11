Brad Pitt’s Daughter Officially Moves to Change Her Last Name From ‘Pitt’ to ‘Jolie’

Zahara, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has officially filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name.

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Earlier this week, TMZ obtained a petition the 21-year-old filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court to change her legal name to “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

Per In Touch, Zahara’s filing, dated April 28, follows a similar move by her 24-year-old brother, Maddox Jolie, who also recently filed to legally remove “Pitt” from his name. The siblings’ decisions come after their parents’ separation in 2016, which ended a two-year marriage and a relationship that spanned over a decade. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Zahara, who recently graduated from Spelman, is the third of the former couple’s children to file to legally drop “Pitt” from their last name, following her siblings Maddox and Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in 2025. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” an alleged insider close to Pitt told PEOPLE.

Zahara Hinted She Planned to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name Last Month

Zahara hinted at a name change on several occasions, most recently at her college graduation in Atlanta on May 17. While the commencement program listed her name as “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt,” she was announced as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology diploma, per PEOPLE.

Brad Pitt and Zahara in Central Park in New York City on August 28, 2007. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Months earlier, Vivienne was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt” in the Playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she helped her mother produce. At the time, it was unclear if she had legally changed her name.

Maddox also dropped “Pitt” from his last name in the credits of his mother’s latest film, Couture. Meanwhile, Shiloh was legally granted a name change in 2024 and now goes by Shiloh Jolie.