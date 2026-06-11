Hazmat Crews Called to the Pentagon For ‘Hazardous Material Incident’

Hazmat crews out of Virginia were called to the Pentagon on Thursday for what has been described as a “hazardous material incident.”

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Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed on X that “sophisticated systems’ had detected an air quality issue “necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.”

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area,” Parnell noted, while speaking about the Defense Department. “Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

Meanwhile, the Arlington County Fire Department also announced that units, including its hazmat team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazmat team during the incident.

“PFPA is primary on this incident. Please go directly to them for any further information,” the department added.

At approximately 12:25 p.m., PFPA confirmed that the shelter-in-place will continue in affected areas of the Pentagon until the all-clear is given.

Sources Say Multiple Floors and Corridors Inside the Pentagon Are on Lockdown, While Others Were Evacuated

Three sources close to the situation reportedly told CNN that multiple floors and corridors inside the Pentagon were locked down, while others were evacuated.

In a message sent by the Pentagon security team, it was noted that testing could take hours.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours,” the message read. “Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary. You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities.”

Two of the sources noted that floors two through five in corridors four through seven were on lockdown. The other source noted that law enforcement inside the building was seen wearing gas masks and full chemical protective gear.

Fox News further reported that approximately 23,000 to 27,000 people work in the Pentagon on a typical day. The offices of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman, General Dan Caine, are not in the corridors that have been placed on lockdown.

