John Davis Dies After On-Camera Medical Emergency

John Davis, a popular internet personality who hosted Coffee Time with John and Momma alongside his mother, has passed away.

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According to TMZ, the 55-year-old died after suffering a medical episode while livestreaming with his mother. Police in Jellico, Tennessee, told the outlet that authorities were called to a residence just before 5:30 PM on June 10, and Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death has been released. According to the Harp Funeral Home’s official social media page, funeral arrangements are now being made.

On Facebook and YouTube, Davis and his mother had over 200,000 followers. On their channel, the two would cook, try new recipes, and share uplifting anecdotes about their lives.

Though the duo’s Instagram page has been dormant for some time, fans still went to their final post from 2023 to share their condolences in the comments section as news of Davis’s passing spread.

“Rest in peace John. I am devastated,” one fan wrote. “Rest in peace, brother. No way to go out, other than doing what you love,” another fan added.

“Blessing to you, Momma! Y’all were such a blessing. Like sitting across y’all at your table… I’m heartbroken…. RIP, Johnny,” another fan wrote under the duo’s final YouTube post.