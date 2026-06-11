Former ‘The View’ Host Slams Jimmy Kimmel After He Rents U-Haul For Spencer Pratt Following LA Mayoral Election Loss

Refusing to hold back, former The View co-host Meghan McCain had some harsh words for Jimmy Kimmel after he joked about Spencer Pratt’s LA mayoral election loss.

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As previously reported, Kimmel trolled Pratt just hours after it was announced that the former reality TV star had fallen into third place in the election. This meant that he wouldn’t advance to the general election.

“Spencer Pratt was in second place early on, but now with 97% of the votes counted, has dropped to third behind LA City Council member Nithya Raman and incumbent mayor Karen Bass,” Kimmel explained. “They will go to a November runoff against each other — Spencer Pratt will not. And the MAGA crowd is now using this to try to claim the election was rigged.”

Before the election, Pratt stated he would leave LA if he lost the race. He noted that he would find “the last American dream” somewhere else.

To make sure Pratt keeps his promise, Kimmel rented a U-Haul truck for him.

“[He] clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, that he was going to move out of LA,” Kimmel pointed out. “And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. We’re going to miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you gotta go.”

The cameras then cut to footage of a U-Haul with the words “just defeated” on its side. It also featured artwork of a sad Pratt and metal cans attached to the back.

McCain Reacts to Kimmel’s Trolling

As the monologue trended on socials, McCain made her disdain for the late-night show host clear.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a mean, heartless b—-d and no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise,” she wrote on X. “The day he is off air will be a better day for the country.”

Pratt also responded to Kimmel’s trolling by posting on X footage of his former home, which was destroyed by the Palisades wildfires. “Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story. I don’t need a U-Haul,” he wrote. “I have nothing left to pack.”











