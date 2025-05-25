Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Graduate From High School Amid the Rap Mogul’s High-Profile Trial

Following the second week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile trial, the rap mogul’s twins, Jessie and D’lila, graduate from high school.

The girls took to Instagram to share photos of their special day. “WE GRADUATEDDDD,” they wrote in the caption with a few celebratory emojis.

The sisters were featured wearing blue caps and gowns with white heels as they took to the stage to accept their diplomas. Their older brother, Quincy, couldn’t contain his excitement, writing in the comment section, “SO PROUD OF YALL IDK WHAT TO DO WITH MYSELF!!!”

He also posted photos of himself with his sisters, declaring “Congrats, Love you J&D!”.

Their other brother, Justin, also gave them Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets. “Thankkkkk u Justin we love uuuu,” the girls wrote in their joint post.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twins Were Seen at the Courthouse During the First Week of the Rapper’s Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs shares the twins and his son Christian with his late partner, Kim Porter, who died in 2018. He also adopted Porter’s son, Quincy, from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

The rapper shares Justin with Misa Hylton, Chance with Sarah Chapman, and his youngest daughter, Love, with Dana Tran.

Combs is currently on trial for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024.

All six of Diddy’s eldest children and the rapper’s mother, Janice Combs, were at the federal courthouse in downtown New York City during the trial’s opening statements.

Jessie and D’Lila were also in the courtroom on May 13, the first day that Combs’ ex, Cassie Ventura, took the stand for her testimony.

Ventura previously sued Combs in late 2023 for rape, accused the rapper of physically and emotionally abusing her during his infamous “Freak-Off” parties.

Diddy previously denied any allegations made by Ventura and tried to discredit her. However, he made a public apology after a video of him physically assaulting her at a hotel was made public.

The exes had an 11-year on-and-off relationship.