Former ‘Summer House’ Star Launches Congressional Campaign

Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson has launched a congressional campaign to outseat Minnesota Republican Pete Stauber.

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The former reality TV star launched his campaign for the state’s 8th Congressional District. He filed just weeks before the district holds its Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement convention.

“Costs are up—we feel it at the pump and the checkout line,” he wrote in his announcement. “Health care is under attack, forcing families to choose between paying bills and affording prescriptions. Unions are being targeted, like in St. Louis County where this administration is threatening to cut funding if we ensure fair wages for union workers.”

He further shared, ” And in northern Minnesota, two mines are down, leaving 600 people out of work, all while the President uses foreign steel for his own projects.”

Gulbranson then declared it was time for Congress to “work for the people again” and not for “special interests, not party politics, and not the President.”

“Join me in my run for Congress today,” he added.

Gulbranson acknowledged his lack of political experience, stating, “Yeah, I’ve been on reality TV, but that’s drama for show. What’s happening in D.C. is real drama, with real consequences, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

“I didn’t grow up with much,” he shared. “I know what it’s like to get the power turned off – a few times. To need food assistance or go hungry. To need Medicaid, or I couldn’t see a doctor. But I had hockey. I had the woods. I had people here on the Iron Range who taught me how to keep going. Who were getting by because of great union jobs.”

Gulbranson Vows to See His Congressional Campaign Through

Although he is entering the race late, Gulbranson is pushing forward, even if it means not getting the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement.

“I would love to have the DFL endorsement; it would be amazing. But the reality is, I am getting in late,” he told The Minnesota Star Tribune. “We’re going to put our best foot forward, and we will work our tails off to win the primary, go into the general against Pete Stauber, and beat him as well.”

Gulbranson pointed out that he wants to run against Stauber because Stauber supports President Trump’s tax bill. He noted that the bill has threatened hospital closures throughout Minnesota.

“We’re in rural Minnesota, we have limited facilities as it is,” he pointed out. “And if you’re going to cut funding for these facilities that need to keep their doors open, and they need to keep their doors open with that funding, that becomes a problem.”

Gulbranson went on to add, “I’m relatable to the people in northern Minnesota. I’m a small-town kid. I know the hardships, I know what they’re going through.”