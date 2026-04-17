‘NCIS’ Spinoff Announced With Two Major Stars Leading the Cast

CBS is expanding its NCIS universe yet again with a new spinoff, bringing back a fan-favorite character and pairing him with another familiar face.

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Deadline reports that the new series, NCIS: New York, will star LL Cool J, who is reprising his role as NCIS Agent Sam Hanna. In the new spinoff, Hanna will trade the California sun for the Big Apple, joining the New York City field office. He’ll be paired with a maverick agent played by Hawaii Five-0‘s Scott Caan. The duo will lead a new team on high-stakes missions to defend one of the world’s most vital cities.

Fans will have a full night of NCIS action. The spinoff is slated for Tuesdays at 9 p.m. It will be sandwiched between the flagship NCIS at 8 p.m. and NCIS: Origins at 10 p.m. In midseason, the block will get an international flavor when NCIS: Sydney takes over the 10 p.m. slot.

The ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Has Some Major Pedigree Behind It

Meanwhile, R. Scott Gemmill, who created The Pitt, will pen the pilot, reuniting with LL Cool J. Gemmill served as showrunner for seven seasons on NCIS: Los Angeles, where the veteran rapper first joined the NCIS universe, and also was a writer for the show’s entire 14-season run. Byron Balasco, creator of the Audience Network series Kingdom, is set to take the helm as showrunner for NCIS: New York.

LL Cool J and Scott Caan attend CBS Fest 2026. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Of course, NCIS: Los Angeles was a major hit for the franchise. It aired from 2009 to 2023. The series centered on an NCIS division responsible for apprehending dangerous criminals who threaten national security. The show also starred Chris O’Donnell, who later joined the cast of 9-1-1: Nashville.

However, for those who can’t get enough of LL Cool J, they won’t have to wait for the spinoff. He’s set to reprise his role in two upcoming NCIS episodes on April 21 and April 28.

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