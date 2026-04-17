christina-applegate-hospitalized

Former Married… With Children star Christina Applegate is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

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According to TMZ, the actress was admitted in late March. However, details about her hospitalization, including what she was admitted for, remain unknown.

Her rep told the media outlet, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Her MeSsy podcast co-host, who also has MS, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, announced on March 31 that the show would be taking a hiatus. The break is primarily due to both hosts going on book tours, not to Applegate’s hospitalization.

Applegate has been vocal about her struggles with MS since being officially diagnosed in June 2021.

“Hi, friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote in a post on X at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.”

Applegate also shared, “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Applegate Opens Up About Her Struggles With MS in Her New Memoir

In her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, Applegate opens up about her struggles with MS while continuing her entertainment career.

“In 2021, I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis,” she wrote. “MS attacks your nervous system and slows down your functions – your respiratory system, your organs, everything. The disease eats away at all the things we take for granted. Some of us with MS have a raft of pain; some don’t. I have a lot of it.”

The actress further shared how she often can’t get her arm to move far enough when she gets up in the mornings.

“I have infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progress,” she continued. “But those infusions kill all my B cells [a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies], making me prone to infection. My stomach frequently slows to a halt, leaving me to rush to the emergency room in agony. Most days, simply walking across the room feels like scaling a mountain.”