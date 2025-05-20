Dawn Richard Claims Usher Was Among Those Who Witnessed Diddy Punching Cassie Ventura

Continuing her testimony in the Diddy trial, Dawn Richard made a shocking claim that Usher was among those who witnessed the rap mogul being physically abusive towards his ex, Cassie Ventura.

While on the stand on Monday, Richard recalled the disgraced rap mogul assaulting Ventura while at a restaurant in 2020. The former Danity Kane bandmate pointed out that exes were arguing quietly when Combs punched Ventura.

“She immediately bent over, he [Combs] told her to leave,” Richard said, per People. “No one intervened.”

Richard recalled Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine being present during the incident. She pointed out there were “other celebrities” but couldn’t remember them.

Just as they all left the restaurant, Richard recalled being in the car with Ventura and Combs. Ventura told Combs that she was “embarrassed.” She then stated he shouldn’t have acted in that manner in public.

“He grabbed her by the neck and popped her,” Richard recalled. “Slapped her in the mouth.”

Richard then said that Combs responded to Ventura by telling her, “shut the f– up.”

“He would tell her he owed her,” Richard continued. “I told her he should leave. Cass looked torn. She would listen, but I could see the fear.”

Dawn Richard Also Recalled Witnessing Diddy Hitting Cassie Ventura With a Skillet

Richard previously took the stand late last week. She claimed she witnessed another time when Diddy was abusive towards Cassie Ventura.

“He came downstairs, asking where his phone was, and he threw her to the ground,” Richard said, per NBC News. “He attempted to kick her, she fell to the ground and went into a fetal position, literally trying to hide her head.”

Richard then said that after he hit Ventura with the skillet, Diddy put his arm around the singer’s neck and took her upstairs. Richard recalled hearing glass breaking.

“I was scared for her,” she said about Cassie. “I was scared to do anything.”

Richard further claimed she witnessed Diddy threatening Ventura numerous times. “He said you could go missing, that we could die,” she said. “I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us.”

Richard has also filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of subjecting her to “years of inhumane working conditions.” She alleged that she was groped, assaulted, and falsely imprisoned.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.





