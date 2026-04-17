Singer D4vd Arrested For Allegedly Being Involved in the Death of Teenage Girl

Singer D4vd is being held without bail after he was arrested for being involved in the death of teenage girl Celest Rivas Hernandez.

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In a post on X, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news. “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke [aka D4vd], a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.”

The case will notably be presented to the district attorney’s office on Monday for “filing consideration.”

D4vd’s attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, also issued a statement to TMZ about the arrest. “Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the statement reads. “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.”

The legal team then added, “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

The Teenager Was Found Dead in a Tesla Registered to Dv4d in September 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after Hernandez’s body was discovered in a Tesla registered to Dv3d in September 2025. She reportedly disappeared on May 24, 2025.

According to Us Weekly, officers were alerted to the 1000 block of Mansfield Avenue in Hollywood on September 8 after someone called 911 about a “foul odor coming from a vehicle at a tow yard.”

Law enforcement officers also state that the Tesla had been towed from the Hollywood Hills. The vehicle was abandoned nearly a week before Hernandez’s body was discovered.

The teen had turned 15 the day before officers found her body. A Los Angeles Police Department captain stated the body was at least partially dismembered but not decapitated. Her remains were found in the vehicle’s front trunk.

Law enforcement officials also stated that the car was ticketed 11 days before the discovery. They suggested the body was likely in the vehicle for the entire period it was abandoned.

While Dv4d did not speak out about the situation, his spokesperson shared, “[He] has been informed about what’s happened. Although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”