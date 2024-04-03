Cassie, Diddy’s Ex, Working with Federal Investigators Amid Trafficking Case

The music world is still buzzing about the latest scandal involving Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. The hip-hop mogul is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Combs’ home was raided as part of the investigation last week.

Diddy’s problems don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. And it is not just about the raid of his homes. His alleged “drug mule” was arrested at Miami Airport as part of the investigation. Several people have already come forward to share stories about situations where Diddy made them feel uncomfortable.

Cassie Cooperating in Diddy Investigation

Things are getting ready to go from bad to worse. TMZ says that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie is cooperating with the FBI to help take him down.

“Diddy’s ex, Cassie, has been in touch with the authorities in the federal investigation — not just that, we’re told she’s cooperating … as are others who’ve sued him,” TMZ wrote.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Cassie is among the witnesses the feds have been in contact with in connection with the Diddy investigation … we’re told she’s been working with investigators for several weeks … presumably even before Diddy’s homes were raided.”

The outlet also says Cassie could have been the catalyst for the raids at Diddy’s homes last week.

“Given the timing, it seems Cassie may have helped the feds establish probable cause to get a judge to sign off on the search warrants,” they added.

Cassie Sued Combs Back in 2023

Things have been going downhill for Diddy since the end of 2023. Last November, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against him.

The suit alleged that Combs was physically and sexually abusive to her throughout their relationship. Her complaint also alleged that Diddy’s abuse had no bounds. He is accused of beating her, forcing her to have sex with other men, and even raping her at her home in 2018.

Since Cassie’s complaint, a myriad of others have made similar accusations against the hip-hop star. On Tuesday Cassie’s lawyer released a statement about the ongoing investigation.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said to Page Six.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”