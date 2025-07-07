Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Received Standing Ovation From His Fellow Inmates Following Verdict

Following the judge’s decision to keep Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs behind bars until his sentencing hearing, the disgraced rap mogul received a standing ovation from his fellow inmates upon his return to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for his verdict.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo stated that the fellow inmates cheered on the rapper as a “sign of hope.”

“They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,” Agnifilo said.

The attorney then spoke about Diddy’s overall mental and emotional state. He pointed out that he talks to the rapper multiple times a day.

“He’s doing ok,” Agnifilo noted. He further pointed out that Diddy has realized that he “has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”

“He burns hot in all matters,” Agnifilo continued. “I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”

The 12-person jury announced the following verdict against Diddy:

Guilty of Count Five, the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane

Not guilty of Count One, racketeering conspiracy

Not guilty of Count Two, the sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura

Guilty of Count Three, the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura

Not guilty of Count Four, the sex trafficking of former girlfriend Jane

Judge Subramanian decided Diddy will remain in custody while awaiting his sentencing. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 3.

Cassie Ventura Makes First Public Appearance Since Shocking Diddy Verdict

According to the Daily Mail, Cassie Ventura was spotted for the first time in public just a few days after the Diddy Verdict.

The singer was seen heading to her vehicle in New York City. Her entourage shielded her from nearby photogs with purple and white umbrellas.

Cassie was considered the star witness in the Diddy trial. She spent days on the witness stand detailing the abuse she endured during her on-and-off relationship with the rapper.

Following the verdict, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, praised her for “paving the way” for the trial.

“This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Wigdor stated. “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking, Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Wigdor also stated that his client left “an indelible mark” on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.

“We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout the trial,” he continued. “She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”





