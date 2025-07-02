Cassie Ventura’s Attorney Speaks out About the Diddy Trial Verdict 

Just after the Diddy trial verdict was announced, Cassie Ventura’s attorney spoke out about the official ruling.

In a statement to NewsNation, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said, “This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Wigdor also stated that his client left “an indelible mark” on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.

“We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout the trial,” he continued. “She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.”

“This case proved that change is long overdue,” he added. “And we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Ventura led the wave of legal issues for Diddy in late 2023 by accusing him of sexual assault. The lawsuit was quickly settled, but other people accused him of the same acts.

Although he initially denied all allegations made by Ventura, Diddy made headlines after a video of him physically assaulting her in a hotel hallway leaked. Ventura later testified during the Diddy trial.

Diddy’s Attorney Previously Called the Rap Mogul’s Relationship With Cassie Ventura a ‘Great Modern Love Story’

Days before the jury announced the trial verdict, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, described the rap mogul’s relationship with Cassie Ventura as a “great modern love story.”

“It was a great modern love story,” he told jurors during the trial’s closing arguments last week, per E! News. “It’s complicated, but they are truly in love with each other, and that is what defines their relationship. It is based on love.”

Agnifilo then argued that the former couple had a “loving, beautiful relationship” despite Ventura’s accusations.

“Anyone telling you Cassie is the victim, [that] she didn’t see what was coming,’ he pointed out. “She matched him, she was like him, she was at a certain level.”

Agnifilo further claimed that Ventura broke up with Combs because she “made the adult choice” to do so. “If racketeering conspiracy had an opposite, it would be their relationship.”

Agnifilo also said that his client is “owning the domestic violence” in the hotel surveillance video. He then called Ventura a “gangster” when it came to how she contacted Kid Cudi by burner phone during their romance. “I’m not going to be judgy, but she played him good,” he said. “And that is not something anyone can do.”

Ventura stated during her testimony that it was always in the back of her mind that Diddy would somehow hurt her. “Sean is a really polarizing person,” she pointed out. “He was very charming. It was hard to decide in that moment when he was telling you what he wanted. I just didn’t know what would happen.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.