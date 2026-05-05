Officials Confirm ‘Buffy’ Actor Died of Serious Heart Issues: Latest on Nicholas Brendon’s Passing

The cause of death for Nicholas Brendon, known for his role as Xander Harris on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has been revealed.

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According to the autopsy report obtained by Page Six, the 54-year-old, who died on March 20 in Indiana, passed away from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Acute pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction (heart attack) were listed as contributing factors.

Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease occurs when high blood pressure damages artery walls, leading to plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Acute pneumonia is a sudden lung infection where the air sacs fill with fluid or pus.

Meanwhile, Brendon’s death was ruled natural, with the cause attributed to a 90% blockage of his right coronary artery.

Nicholas Brendon alongside his ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ cast members Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, in 1998. (Image via 20th Century Fox / Getty)

“Autopsy demonstrated an adult male with a markedly enlarged heart, severe stenosis of the right coronary artery, moderate stenosis of the left anterior descending and left circumflex arteries, acute pneumonia and inflammation of the small bowel,” Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner detailed, per Page Six. “The small bowel inflammation is most likely secondary to ischemic changes related to the cardiogenic shock.”

‘Buffy’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Paid Tribute to Nicholas Brendon

Brendon played series regular Xander Harris opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar for all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired on The WB and UPN.

After Buffy, Brendon starred in Kitchen Confidential as pastry chef Seth Richman, alongside Bradley Cooper and Jaime King. He later had recurring roles in Criminal Minds, Private Practice, and Faking It.

Nicholas Brendon at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia in 2017. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Brendon also had a film career, starring alongside Lauren Ambrose in the 2000 comedy-horror film Psycho Beach Party. His other movie credits include Demon Island (2002), Unholy (2007), Blood on the Highway (2008), Big Gay Love (2013), and Coherence (2013).

Many of Brendon’s Buffy co-stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, posted tributes on Instagram following his death. The actress shared a throwback photo of the pair, quoting Brendon’s character in the caption of the poignant post.

“‘They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me.’”

“I saw you, Nicky; I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky,” Gellar added.