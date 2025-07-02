diddy-trial-verdict-revealed

Nearly two months after opening arguments, the official verdict of the Diddy trial has been revealed.

The 12-person jury announced the following verdict:

Diddy was found not guilty of Count One, racketeering conspiracy; Count Two, found not guilty of the sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura; Count Three, found guilty of the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura; Count Four, found not guilty of the sex trafficking of former girlfriend Jane; and Count Five, found guilty of the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane.

NBC News reports that before the Diddy trial verdict was revealed, the jury had sent multiple notes to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian with various questions. The jury had questions about Diddy’s drug distraction. They also requested transcripts of testimony given by Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura. They also asked for the transcripts of Daniel Philip, a sex worker who was hired for the “freak offs” with the rap mogul and Ventura.

With Ventura’s testimony, the jury was asking specifically about the details concerning the March 2016 InterContinental Hotel assault. They also needed more information about her “freak offs” with Philip.

The jury requested the testimony Phillip gave about a “freak off” incident at the Essex Hotel in New York City.

The transportation for prostitution conviction carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

After the verdict was read, Diddy allegedly fell to his knees with his head down in a chair. He was seemingly praying after avoiding the maximum life in prison sentence for racketeering. His family stood up and clapped while his defense team hugged each other. Diddy was then seen hugging his lawyer, Brian Steel.

Judge in the Diddy Trial Speaks to the Jurors About Press Coverage After The Verdict Was Announced

Following the reading of the verdict, Judge Subramanian addressed the jury regarding the attention that the Diddy trial verdict has already received.

The judge informed the jurors that the media would likely want to speak with them. However, they were allowed to refuse interviews. He also asked the media in the courtroom to refrain from asking jurors specific details about their deliberations.

He declared that what happens in the jury room stays in the jury room.

The judge then thanked the jury for sacrificing their time and asked them to go to the jury room.