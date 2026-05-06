Country Music Singer Reveals Tumor Diagnosis

Country music singer Nat Myers announced he will be undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a tumor. He has been fighting sarcoma since February 2025.

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In a post on Instagram last month, Myers addressed the situation while playing guitar during a treatment. “I ain’t posted an update about my fight in a while,” he explained. “I [have] been getting back to some aspect of rambling & some of y’all might think I’m through, or in remission. That’s my fault for not clarifying what’s been going on. My story is a long song, and I doubt it will ever end with ranging a bell.”

Continuing to share details about his health woes, Myers said, “The main thing is in my pulmonary artery. If that sounds stressful, it’s cuz it is. I have undergone dozens of chemo infusions since I was first diagnosed in 2025, including red devil, ifosfamide, and until recently a combo called gem-tax.”

“I received eleven cycles of gem-tax,” he pointed out. “Before fluid buildup in my lungs last month led us to change things up.”

However, the singer did share some good news. “My cancer, which shrank significantly at first, is still shrinking, but only slightly, and is considered stable. My doctors seem confident based on my scans that this switch up will prolly work. But when and if it doesn’t, there is a number of successive treatments they have in mind for me.”

Despite his treatment, Myers is still planning to do some shows next month. He is also slated to open for Gary Clarke Jr. in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on June 11.

Myers Thanks His Fans For Their Support

Meanwhile, the country music singer showed his love for his fans by thanking them for their support during his cancer battle.

“While I’m still on standard protocol, both the James & MSK have discovered new treatments that are in the pipeline once standard protocol runs course,” he shared. “A year ago, a lot of y’all were watching me just beginning to hope I could get one more year. A year on, I don’t think you blame me that I want more than just that now. I feel rabid as a dog and bluer than a jay sometimes. It is a privilege beyond description to be here.”

Myers then pointed out that he is focusing on living his best life. “Every moment, I live life again. I spent too much time filling my veins with bad blood. I am not foolish to the reality this is a long haul, but this thing ain’t killed me fast enough.”

“I mighta been in the bogies, but I’m back to par and I ain’t never going back, if I have my way,” he added. “But a prayer goes a long way, and I can use all the luck you can spare for all the trouble that come my way.”

Sarcoma is notably an aggressive malignant tumor that originates in the inner lining of large blood vessels or the heart.