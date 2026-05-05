Horror Legend Joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

Dexter: Resurrection is stacking its Season 2 cast with a deep bench of horror fan-favorites, and they just snagged one of the biggest slashers of them all.

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Joining the cast is none other than Friday the 13th legend Kane Hodder, who knows a thing or two about playing a killing machine in a beloved franchise. Hodder famously played the iconic hockey masked horror icon Jason Vorhees in several installments of the franchise in the 80s and 90s.

Writer-producer Scott Reynolds confirmed Hodder’s casting in a post on X.

“13 days in. We couldn’t fight it. We cast KANE HODDER and let fate do the rest,” Reynolds wrote in his April 29 post. And yes, it’s lost on no one that Hodder joined the series on the 13th day of production.

13 days in. We couldn’t fight it. We cast KANE HODDER and let fate do the rest. #DexterResurrrection #kaneHodderTakesManhattan @kanehodder1 pic.twitter.com/aiJjr1eq2A — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) April 29, 2026

Hodder’s role hasn’t been revealed, leaving plenty of room for speculation. When you cast a horror legend like Kane Hodder, the announcement alone does half the work.

Of course, Hodder, a veteran stuntman, knows his way around a machete. He played Jason Voorhees in four consecutive Friday the 13th films: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X.

Jason Vorhees actor Kane Hodder in 2018. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

He’s the only actor to play the iconic slasher more than once, making him a fan favorite and the face (or mask) most associated with the character.

Hodder Joins Two Other Horror Favorites in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

Meanwhile, Hodder is in good company when it comes to horror favorites joining star Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection season 2.

As we previously reported, Succession’s Brian Cox (aka Logan Roy) is joining the cast as a series regular. Cox will play the “New York Ripper,” a formerly active serial killer who now embraces his infamy by taunting the survivors of his past murder sprees.

Of course, Cox originated the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in Manhunter, making him an elite horror icon with serial killer roots.

Michael C. Hall is seen on the set of “Dexter: Resurrection” in Uptown, Manhattan on April 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Also joining Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens.

According to Deadline, Stevens will portray Owen Stark, also known as the Five Borough Killer and the season’s second main antagonist. Much like the Zodiac, Owen is a serial killer who taunts the police with phone calls, threatening to murder innocent citizens. When he follows through on his threats, he terrorizes both the city and the police.

Stevens is beloved by horror fans for roles in cult favorites like 2015’s The Guest and 2024’s Cuckoo. He also starred in the blockbuster monster dust-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Details about the plot of Season 2 are being kept under wraps, and it is unknown when it will premiere. Dexter: Resurrection, Season 1, is available to stream on Paramount+.