Jessica Biel Has Allegedly ‘Issued an Ultimatum’ to Husband Justin Timberlake

Making it clear where she stands, Jessica Biel has allegedly issued an ultimatum to her husband Justin Timberlake.

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Sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Biel is nearly done with Timberlake after she has “turned a cheek” to some of his public scandals. She is now warning him to clean up his act, or she will leave.

One source stated that another slip-up could cost the couple their marriage.

The famous duo’s marriage issues have become more public after the release of Timberlake’s 2024 DWI arrest video earlier this year.

“There’s not much more she can take,” a source said about Biel. They also said that Timberlake is “never home” even though his world tour finished last summer.

“She does everything with the kids, and she’s sick of being publicly embarrassed,” they continued.

A fellow source also spoke about Timberlake’s public persona. “Justin is the kind of guy that when he’s out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.”

However, the insider doesn’t seem too concerned about the couple. “When he proposed to Jessica, she basically told him to settle down, or she was out. She’s not afraid to give him an ultimatum, but I don’t see her leaving him anytime soon.

“They have been through a lot of deeply personal things together that have brought them closer,” they added. “But it’s like she doesn’t know where he is or what he’s doing half the time when she’s not with him.”

Biel Has Grown Even More Unhappy in the Marriage

A source previously told PEOPLE that Biel was “not happy” about the video situation or the renewed attention the arrest is receiving.

“There’s a reason they pushed back on the footage being released,” the insider explained. They also pointed out that the actress finds the situation “stressful and would prefer to move past it.”

“It obviously doesn’t portray him in the best light,” the source continued.

Despite the “challenging time,” Biel is focused on moving forward. “She’s the happiest when she’s able to focus on family life, along with her work,” the insider stated. “When she chooses to take on projects.”

The couple first became romantically linked in 2007 and married in 2012. They share two children, Silas and Phineas.







