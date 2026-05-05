Bright Eyes Concert Postponed Over ‘Unsafe’ Conditions

For millennial indie sad boys, the forecast is calling for snow and sorrow, as Bright Eyes has postponed its Denver concert due to the impending storm.

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“We are beyond bummed,” the “It’s Cool, We Can Still Be Friends” band wrote on Instagram on May 4. “We’ve been working on this show for nearly a year and wanted nothing more than for it to happen on May 6.”

But don’t cry into your microbrews just yet, aging indie-folk kids. The concert has been rescheduled for May 12.

“Today, after consulting with their meteorological team, the venue [Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre], which is owned by the City of Denver, determined that incoming weather conditions would make it unsafe to move forward,” the band’s post added. “Their responsibility is not only fan safety, but also the safety of the staff, crew, and everyone required to load in and operate the show.”

A winter storm is expected to bring 3 to 9 inches of wet, heavy snow across the Denver metro area on May 5 and 6, according to The Denver Post.

“Based on the severity and timing of the storm, they concluded it would not be possible to safely move gear and people into the venue,” the post explained. “Often these calls are made the day before or even the day of a show, but their weather advisors were adamant that this storm is imminent & serious enough to make that impossible.”

If you’re so sad you can’t make the new date, ticket holders can request a refund in the AXS app or by calling AXS directly at 888-929-7849.

“It may not be ideal, but we’d much rather get to play this incredible venue a few days later than cancel outright,” Bright Eyes added.

Stoic Bright Eyes Fans React to Concert Getting Postponed

Of course, Bright Eyes fans—known for their emotional resilience and stoicism—took the news in stride in the comments section to the post.

“This is the worst day of my life,” one top comment read, referring sardonically to lyrics from the indie band. “A complete failure from my favorite band. Moving to an indoor venue makes more sense,” another Bright Eyes fan wrote in part.

Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes performs at National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on June 20, 2025. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

“Came all the way from Scotland. We arrived in Denver last night after 23 hours travelling and were sooo looking forward to this. We leave on Friday, so won’t be able to make the rescheduled date 😭,” a third upset fan added.

“I flew out from Philly and am CRUSHED. There’s no way I can get time off work and afford another trip out here. Red Rocks was a bucket list venue for so many of us. Please consider rescheduling the show at a later date, even if it’s next year,” another fan demanded.

“I brought snow gear. Countries gone soft. Coulda changed the show time to 10 and it woulda been fine,” a surprisingly rugged fan suggested.

However, at least one Bright Eyes fan went to bat for the veteran indie group.

“Everyone’s gotta be nicer to the band. There’s no way they wanted this to happen. They don’t have another option!” they insisted.