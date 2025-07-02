judge-decides-if-diddy-should-be-released-while-awaiting-sentencing

Hours after the verdict was announced, Sean Diddy Combs and his legal team listened as Judge Subramanian decided if he should be released while awaiting his sentencing.

The disgraced rap mogul was found guilty of count three, the Mann Act transportation of his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He was also found guilty of count five, the Mann Act transportation of another ex-girlfriend under the pseudonym Jane. He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count.

Diddy was not found guilty of count one, racketeering. This conviction would have had him facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was also found not guilty of counts two and four, which were sex trafficking of Cassie and Jane.

NBC News reports that before making his decision, Judge Subramanian requested both the prosecution and defense submit letters.

The attorneys representing Diddy already argued that he should be released because he was acquitted of the more serious charges.

The rapper’s legal team further argued that he should be released to his Miami residence. They stated the condition included a $1 million secured bond. He will also not contact escorts or prostitutes if released on bail.

However, the prosecutors oppose the idea of Diddy being out of prison while awaiting sentencing. They believe that he is a “flight risk” and “a danger to the community.” They also disagreed with the defense’s idea to have Diddy be placed in his Miami home.

Regarding the sentencing, Diddy’s legal team is seeking a term of 21 to 27 months in prison.

Meanwhile, in their request, the prosecutors asked for Diddy to be sentenced to 51 to 63 months in prison. They also requested that the judge not set bail.

Judge Makes Decision During Bond Hearing

After deliberating and examining the letters from Diddy’s attorneys and the prosecution, Judge Subramanian announced he would be granting the prosecution’s request.

Diddy will remain in custody while awaiting his sentencing.

The bond ruling also occurred just after Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, submitted a letter requesting the court to deny Diddy’s release.

In the letter, Wigdor referred to the part of the Bail Reform Act which states that detention is “mandatory” after one has been convicted of the Mann Act charges.

He further echoed the prosecution’s requests and shared that Ventura “believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.