19-Year-Old Celebrity Dies of Rare Cancer: Family Confirms Death of Jade Kops

Jade Kops, a 19-year-old social media influencer and cancer awareness advocate, has died following a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

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Her family shared the news through a joint Instagram post. “Dear all, intensely sad and incredibly proud of our brave daughter and sister, we would like to let you know that Jade passed away this morning,” they wrote.

Kops died on April 24 at her home in the Netherlands, surrounded by loved ones.

She had lived with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in soft tissue, since doctors diagnosed her at the age of 14.

Kops built a significant online following by documenting her illness with honesty and detail. She shared updates about her treatments, setbacks and emotional struggles, and she used her platform to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

In the weeks before her death, Kops posted an emotional message in which she expressed her fear of dying and her desire to continue living. She wrote, “You pull me a day closer to death, but I don’t want to leave just yet. I still want to be here. Stay for a while, feel for a while and be close to the people I love.”

Jade Kops Rose A Lot Of Money For Cancer Research During Her Lifetime

Throughout her illness, Kops also pursued advocacy and charitable work. She helped raise significant funds for pediatric cancer research and supported families affected by the disease through initiatives she co-founded with her family.

In addition to her online presence, Kops authored an autobiographical book detailing her experience with cancer. The work chronicled her diagnosis, treatment and personal reflections, and it reached a wide audience in her home country.

Her efforts earned national recognition, including a royal honor in the Netherlands for her contributions to the community and her work supporting children with cancer.

Tributes have continued to pour in online from followers and fellow creators, many of whom credited Kops with inspiring them through her openness and resilience.