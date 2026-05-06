Celebrity Killed in Front of Her Kids in Brazil: Pâmela Guimarães Was 26

Brazilian content creator Pâmela Guimarães has passed away after she was fatally shot in front of her children on May 1. She was 26 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet Massa, Guimarães and her children were outside their home in Sertanópolis when the suspect approached in a vehicle. She went to the gate of her home after the suspect called out to her.

As she turned to walk back to her residence, the suspect fired their weapon.

Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, Guimarães was pronounced shortly after arrival.

Guimarães had more than 10,000 followers on her Instagram account. As an influencer, she would share lifestyle and fashion content. She would also document her personal life.

Her last post was on April 25, which reads, “And if you need me a thousand times, I’ll be there, a thousand times, by your side…”

Guimarães also paid tribute to her children on Easter. “You are my biggest strength, my reason for fighting every day, and my biggest blessing.”

The influencer also wrote, “May there be no lack of love, peace, and joy in our family.”

She is survived by her four children. Her youngest child was born in September 2025. She had documented her youngest child’s medical complications after birth.

“You came to turn everything around,” she posted in early April while celebrating her youngest turning seven months old. “Teaching myself to be even stronger, braver, and to never give up, even on the difficult days. Every smile of yours is a victory, every evolution is a miracle that I celebrate every day.”

The shooting is currently under investigation.

The Late Influencer’s Fans Offer Support and Love to Her Family

Following her shocking death, Guimarães’ followers took to the comment sections of her Instagram posts to pay tribute to her and offer support to her family.

“May God heal the family’s hearts,” one follower wrote.

Another follower shared, “I can’t believe it — so beautiful and full of plans.”

Others offer prayers for her and her family. “May God receive you with open arms. May God comfort the heart of your family, sister.”

“You will always be my inspiration in everything,” a fellow Instagram follower added. “May God comfort you there in heaven.”