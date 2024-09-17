Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges Following NYC Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs has pled “not guilty” to all charges he is facing following his arrest on September 16. He’s been indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping charges.

Combs appeared in court on September 17 and officially pled “not guilty” to those charges. His lawyer states Combs is “not a perfect person” and claims that he found himself in “toxic relationships.”

As of now, Combs is still in custody and no bond has been set.

On Monday night, Combs was taken into federal custody by the FBI following a long investigation. The news of his arrest was first reported by TMZ and quickly “broke the internet.”

Per TMZ, Diddy was transported to the FBI field office in Manhattan following his arrest. His arrest was in connection to the sex trafficking investigation surrounding him, which the FBI claims began in 2008.

Diddy has been under investigation for sex trafficking for months now. Combs has also been suspected of committing other offenses and even had his homes raided earlier this year.

The raid, which happened in March, included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. Diddy was not home at the time when the raids took place. However, his two sons were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs.

