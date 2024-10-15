Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Christian Seen Partying on Video Amid Father’s Criminal Case

While his father Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars for his alleged sex crimes Christian Combs was out partying with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.

According to Page Six, Diddy’s son had a night of partying as he celebrated his girlfriend’s speaking engagement at Essence’s “Feed To Funds” panel on Saturday, Oct. 12.

In a video posted on Instagram, the young Combs was seen pouring a shot of liquor into Raven’s mouth as they danced to Mya and Jay-Z’s 2000 hit song, “Best of Me, Part 2.”



After packing on more PDA, Christian also declared in the video that he had the “baddest girl in the world.”

Days before he stepped out with Tracy, Christian was seen supporting his father Sean “Diddy” Combs while attending the rap mogul’s latest hearing. Christian was one of five of Diddy’s children to appear for the hearing.

His siblings Quincy Brown, Chance, Jessie, and D’lila Combs were also present for the hearing, which took place in a Manhattan federal courtroom.

While making his way to his seat, Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly seen flashing a smile and waving at Christian just before hugging his attorneys. The rap mogul appeared in court wearing his tan jail clothes.

Diddy was previously arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

His trial date has been set for May 5, 2025.

New Civil Lawsuits Accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Sexually Assaulting Minor, Multiple Rapes

Following his trial being set, Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with more legal woes. Six new accusers have come forward and filed lawsuits against him.

They claim he had raped, sexually abused, and sexually assaulted them.

According to USA TODAY, two Jane Does and four John Does filed civil lawsuits against Combs on Monday, Oct. 14. They were marked as the first accusers of the 120 alleged victims claimed against Combs. They are being represented by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

The victims are claimed to be alleged incidents that took place from 1995 through 2021.

In a press conference earlier this month, Buzbee declared he was representing the 120 accusers. The allegations of violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” Buzbee stated during the press conference. “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

He then added there was list of others involved in the situation. “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case,” he pointed out. “We are going to make damn sure that we’re right before we do that. But the names that we’re going to name … are names that will shock you.”

