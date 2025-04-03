Mark Ronson, the music producer, DJ, and Bruno Mars‘ partner-in-funk, is hitting pause on the beats after a not-so-groovy injury.

The 49-year-old flashed a thumbs up from his hospital bed on Instagram on April 2, proving he’s still in good spirits after snapping two bicep tendons while attempting to play roadie with stage equipment.

In the caption to the post, Ronson explained the injury came from “That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice.”

The house PA is the venue’s own speaker system used during performances. A stage monitor is a speaker that faces the performers, helping them hear themselves over the noise of the crowd.

“Turns out they weigh more than I thought,” Ronson admitted.”Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby!”

He included the hashtag “#tornthisway,” a nod to Lady Gaga’s iconic hit “Born This Way.” Of course, Ronson co-wrote the Academy Award-winning song “Shallow” with Gaga for her 2019 film A Star Is Born.

Mark Ronson Fans Show Their Support Following His Painful Injury

Of course, Ronson’s over one million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to wish the musician well.

“Get well soon Mark! Wishing you a speedy recovery & sending positive vibes,” one supportive fan wrote. “Omg Mark!! Giving it all…but save the arms!” another fan added.

However, this sort of injury seems to plague DJs…

“This happened to me two years ago… get well soon brother,” fellow DJ Jesse Marco wrote.

A popped bicep usually strikes where the tendon meets the bone at the elbow, says Aurora Health Care. It’s the kind of thing that happens when you heroically (but maybe not wisely) try to lift something heavy—like a stage monitor.

In some cases, rest and physical therapy are enough to heal the injury. However, there are times when surgery is necessary to fully resolve the issue.