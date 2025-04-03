man-charged-for-impersonating-ice-officer

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Washington state last month.

According to ABC News, Ilya Kukhar, 26, was charged by the Fife Police Department for impersonating an ICE officer after he allegedly drove a vehicle that “displayed prominent emblems with large letters spelling ‘I.C.E.’ along with a pseudo-seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. local time on Mar. 16. Law enforcement officials revealed that officers responded to a 911 call about a “suspicious vehicle” at the Emish Market, a Ukrainian grocery store in Fife, Washington.

The black 2019 Ford SUV did not have license plates. However, it was confirmed to be a former patrol car for the Tukwila Police Department. The car’s presence “appeared intentional, targeting a Ukrainian grocery store.” The man’s actions indicated a “deliberate effort to intimidate and draw attention to itself.”

Witnesses stated the “occupant(s)” in the vehicle were “recording employees and customers on video, causing alarm and concern.”

The vehicle took off when officers arrived on the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed the vehicle was not an official DHS unit.

Kukhar Was Identified as the ICE Officer Impersonator Following an Investigation Between Two Police Departments

With the assistance of the Tukwila Police, the Fife Police Department was able to track down and identify Kukhar as the ICE officer impersonator.

The man is “not employed by any federal law enforcement agency.” He was also charged with one count of Criminal Impersonation in the second degree.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that Kukhar is not in police custody. His initial arraignment is scheduled for Apr. 11.