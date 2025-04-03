Car Explodes in Major City Square, Burned Man Taken Into Custody

A car exploded in what appears to be a deliberate act, engulfing the driver in flames at a popular tourist destination in the Netherlands.

A vehicle erupted in flames at Amsterdam’s Dam Square on Thursday, April 3. Dutch authorities believe the incident was caused by the driver, a 50-year-old Dutch citizen.

“Detectives are keeping all scenarios open, but have strong suspicions that the man wanted to take his own life. He is suspected of arson,” Amsterdam Police reported, per The Independent.

No one was injured in the incident except for the driver, who was taken into custody, police reported.

Graphic social media footage revealed that the fire was triggered by an explosion, which occurred after a small red car approached a crowd gathered near the National Monument cenotaph in the busy square.

A man, his clothes ablaze, emerged from the car as flames poured from its windows. Police quickly intervened, extinguishing the fire on him before placing him under custody.

Meanwhile, the square was sealed off as explosives experts examined the vehicle.

Witnesses described hearing a “huge bang,” followed by screams, according to comments shared with Het Parool per The Independent. “There was panic but it wasn’t like everyone started running,” one bystander told the outlet.

The Car Explosion Follows a Brutal Stabbing Near the Same Location

Last week, a man went on a stabbing spree near Dam Square, injuring five people across multiple locations. Authorities have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Ukrainian national from the Donetsk region. Prosecutors stated that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent.

Police reported that the victims included a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both Americans. Others injured were a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland, and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

An English tourist who pursued the suspected knifeman through bustling alleys and subdued him was honored with a “hero’s medal” by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.