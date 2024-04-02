Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly ‘Keeping His Cool’ Despite ‘Stressful’ Federal Investigation

Last week, the music industry was turned on its head. Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ house was raided. Diddy is a person of interest in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

It is safe to say that Diddy has found himself in hot water. But amid the allegations, one source says that the hip-hop star appears to be keeping his cool.

“He’s been in Miami with his children. It’s a stressful situation for him, but he’s keeping his cool,” the source said.

“He’s not the type to let any drama affect his children. He wants his children to be worry-free and happy. He has trust in his legal team.”

50 Cent Takes Aim At Daphne Joy

The allegations against Diddy are indeed serious. And most people have taken the allegations against the super producer as seriously as they appear. But some have taken the opportunity to poke fun at the hip-hop star’s predicament.

One of those people is rapper 50 Cent. Since the raid, he has shared a firestorm of memes aimed at Diddy and others who are allegedly involved.

50 has long proclaimed his disdain for Diddy and anyone who has shown their allegiance to him. 50’s child’s mother Daphne Joy has also been named in the allegations. After finding out, the rapper aimed at her calling her a “little sex worker.”

Diddy’s Attorney Slams Allegations

There had been speculation on upcoming legal proceedings for Diddy after the number of complaints he received over the past several months. But even amid speculation, the search of his home was pretty explosive.

His two sons, Christian and Justin, were detained in handcuffs during the search. There was also speculation that he skipped town because his private Jet, LoveAir LLC, had been tracked to a Caribbean island.

His attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement calling the raid an “unprecedented ambush.”

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This unprecedented ambush. Paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”