Genie Bouchard Flaunts Figure With Bikini Bottoms in Tennis Workout Video

Genie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist, served up a thirst trap on the court in a crop top and bikini bottoms.

The tennis star made sure to squeeze in a workout while basking in the beauty of Saint-Tropez, all while making a not-so-subtle play for attention in her stylish t-shirt and bikini bottoms on the courts…

In her Instagram post, the 30-year-old flashed a smile for the camera while enjoying the warm French sunshine. Bouchard also shared a clip showcasing her as she executed several groundstrokes from the baseline.

Bouchard captioned the post with, “tennis in st tropez.”

Of course, many Instagram denizens loved the cheeky snapshots and footage.

“A little unconventional tennis outfit… where do you store the extra ball on your serve?? 🤭,” one fan teased. “Great strategy to beat me,’ a second fan quipped. “How do you look this good moving like this… I could never,” a third fan marveled.

Meanwhile, other onlookers felt the post was undignified and proceeded to clutch their pearls.

“From being a good tennis player to teasing a Onlyfans, really sad tbh,” one naysayer wrote. “I think this was meant for your Only Fans page? 🤔”, another user agreed. ” I find it a little pathetic to play tennis like that,” another hater of fun added.

The former world No. 5 is gearing up to compete in the Canadian Open next month. (Image via Instagram / Genie Bouchard)

Bouchard is actively preparing for her return to the court in her home country of Canada. She has received a qualifying wildcard for next month’s Canadian Open in Toronto.

Genie Bouchard Has Gone Full Bikini in the Past on Social Media

Of course, Genie Bouchard hasn’t shied away from flaunting her bikini body to her fans in the past. Just last month, she made her 2.3 million followers hot under the collar with a snap of herself in a skimpy green number.

The tennis star’s fans gushed to the point of being nearly unhinged over the sultry image. “So hot!🔥🔥”, one fan declared. “You just gave me a bloody heart attack,’ a second stunned fan added. “Incredibly Gorgeous 😍😍”, a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, another Bouchard supporter advised her to sidestep folks urging her to focus on her sport. “Ignore the jealousy. You’re doing just fine,” the wrote.