Christina Hall Claims Estranged Husband Took $35K From Her Amid Divorce Drama

As quickly as it started, the divorce between Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh is turning ugly.

According to her response to Josh’s divorce filing, which was filed in Orange County Superior Court in California and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christina claimed her estranged husband had transferred $35,000 from her “separate property rental income” into his personal account.

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me,” Christina Hall said in her response. “As those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Entertainment Tonight reached out to Josh about the response, to which he denied any wrongdoing. Christina notably owns rental properties in Franklin and Nashville, Tennesee. On July 8, one day before he filed for divorce, Josh had contacted Christina’s professional property manager. He requested the funds be transferred.

“Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you,” Josh allegedly wrote in the text. Christina Hall added a screenshot of the conversation to her response. She also claimed she learned about the conversation on Sunday, July 21.

Christina Hall also stated Josh’s comment “Can we please” is inaccurate. This is due to her having “no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024.”

“I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced,” she noted.

Christina further claimed that the property manager complied with the request. She noted that they believed she had authorized the change an accounts and asked for account details. “Josh provided his own Wells Fargo Bank account,” she pointed out.

Christina Hall Has Some Requests in Her Divorce Filing Response

Christina Hall has requested that a judge order Josh to return the money. She’s also requested for exclusive use of the Newport Beach, California, residence.

Christina acknowledged that the home is jointly titled in both her and Josh’s names. However, she claimed the funds used to purchase the property came from the sale of a house in Dana Point. This is a property she owned.

Proving that the divorce is going to be a rough one, Christina accused Josh’s attorney of demanding her to preserve electronic evidence without it being “automatically deleted.”

“[S]o I unplugged [the] cameras so the system would not automatically overwrite the hard drive,” Christina Hall shared. “Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance. I object to him having that access into my home.”

Christina then commented on potentially paying Josh spousal support. “I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney’s fees to his counsel,” she noted.

“However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.”

She pointed out Josh has his own income and therefore should not need any spousal support. She added she was “shocked and concerned” that he had taken the $35,000 of her separate money already.

“The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day”

Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 9 after nearly three years of marriage.