50-cent-shades-ex-daphne-joy-over-diddy-lawsuit-at-nicki-minaj-show

50 Cent (originally Curtis James Jackson III) threw shade yet again at his ex and mother of his child, Daphne Joy. This comes after Joy was named in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging her to be a sex worker.

The veteran rapper, aged 48, threw shade at Joy, aged 37, during a performance at Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” tour in New York City on Saturday night.

“I love you, you and you even if your [sic] a little sex workers,” 50 Cent wrote alongside an Instagram post. The video captured him acknowledging “a little sex worker” with a shout-out as he left the stage at Madison Square Garden.

However, 50 Cent then demurred, claiming that he has nothing but affection for sex workers. “love ya it’s all love. The Barbz are out holding it down,” Curtis added, tipping his hat to Minaj’s fanbase.

This Isn’t the First Time 50 Cent Threw Shade Daphne Joy Over Diddy Lawsuit

50 Cent, who has an 11-year-old son named Sire with Daphne Joy, recently expressed his concerns on social media upon discovering that his ex was implicated in a lawsuit against Diddy by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

In legal filings, Jones named Joy among three sex workers victimized by an alleged sex trafficking operation linked to Diddy. “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote a recent Instagram post. “Yo this s–t is a movie.”

Of course, both Joy and Diddy have refuted the accusations. Joy expressed through Instagram earlier this week that she was “deeply hurt by the false claims” in Jones’ lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Combs’ legal representative declared on Tuesday that the raids on the rapper’s estates in Los Angeles and Miami were an exaggerated show of military-grade power. The attorney asserted Combs’ innocence and his firm dedication to vigorously defend himself to clear his name.

The criminal investigation marks a significant increase in scrutiny on Combs, facing multiple sexual abuse lawsuits recently.

In 2013, Joy accused 50 Cent of kicking her and causing damage exceeding $7,000, per CNN. 50 Cent ultimately entered a plea of no contest for vandalism. He reached an agreement with prosecutors for three years of probation and 30 days of community service.

However, the remaining charges of vandalism and a charge of domestic violence were dismissed as part of the arrangement. Additionally, 50 Cent paid $7,100 in restitution and $2,390 in fines.