89-year-old-comedian-randomly-attacked-in-new-york-city

D’yan Forest, an 89-year-old stand-up comedian, became a victim of a senseless attack in the streets of New York City.

The unprovoked attack took place on July 10 near the West Village neighborhood, which has been Forest’s home for nearly sixty years. The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. as Forest was returning to her apartment after her usual swim class.

“I’m looking at the light, waiting for it to change. And all of a sudden, whammo! I didn’t know what happened,” the comedian told CBS News.

The NYPD reports that an unidentified woman approached Forest from behind and delivered a powerful punch to her face at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 11th Street.

The assailant, described as having a medium complexion and sporting cornrow braids, was wearing a tank top and shorts featuring a Jurassic Park logo. She fled the scene immediately after the attack.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/10/24, at approx. 08:50 AM, near West 11 St & 7th Ave, this individual approached an 89-year-old female victim and punched her in the right eye, causing her to fall.



Any info? DM @NYPDTips or Call 800-577-TIPS/8477 (Confidential) pic.twitter.com/YkKMVrI3wH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 21, 2024

The 89-Year-Old Comedian Feared She Had Lost an Eye After Being Attacked in New York City

The impact left Forest, who will turn 90 at the end of the month, feeling disoriented and in pain. “I just felt it was my eye, and I thought, oh my God, even my nose didn’t get it. And I just had Botox the day before,” Forest quipped.

“People picked me up and sat me on the bench, but I couldn’t see out of my left eye,” she added.

Paramedics quickly rushed Forest to a nearby hospital for treatment. Throughout the ordeal, however, the comedian’s main concern remained her upcoming performance.

“I thought I’d lost my eye … And all I was thinking of the whole time was, I got a show in two weeks,” Forest recalled.

Forest, recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest working female comedian, has been a staple of the Greenwich Village comedy scene since 1966.

She remarked that this incident represents her first experience with such violence in her cherished neighborhood, aside from witnessing the tragic events of 9/11 from her rooftop.

The 89-year-old admits the attack has made her more aware while walking the New York City street.

“I walk around the village now and I don’t go near anybody. I don’t want to be near anybody,” she admitted to the AP.

Despite the physical and emotional challenges she has faced, Forest is resolutely committed to performing at her nightclub show on July 29.

“My eye was totally red and horrible. But now at least I can go on stage without a black eye,” Forest said.