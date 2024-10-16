Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posts Birthday Tribute to Daughter on Instagram While in Jail

Although he is currently behind bars, Sean “Diddy” Combs was able to post a special birthday tribute to his youngest child, daughter Love.

In the post, which features an adorable snapshot of the now 2-year-old, Diddy declared, “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy birthday to you!!”

He also used a red heart and heart gesture emoji and wrote, “Happy birthday Love, daddy loves you.” He then added a birthday cake, celebratory decoration, and balloon emojis.

Sean “Diddy” Combs shares Love with Dana Tran. The toddler is the youngest of his seven children. He also has Quincy, Christian, twins D’Lila and Jessie with his late former partner Kim Porter, Justin with fashion designer Mis Hylton, and Chance with businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

Tran also posted on Love’s Instagram account. ‘2 Years of Life and Love,” the post reads. “I can sing my ABC’s & Count to 50. I ask ‘what chu doing’ to everyone I know .”

The post continues, “I like to dance, cook, and sing. I look for bugs and animals when I play outside.”

Love also notably gets “happy” when she eats “yummy” food as well. “I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE.”

Diddy’s twins D’Lila and Jessie also wrote, “BEST LIL SISSTAAAAA EVAAAA” with three heart emojis. They then declared, “WE LOVE U SOOOOOO MUCH.”

Chance and Justin Combs also took to her Instagram to share a sweet throwback snapshot of her holding baby Love. “Happy birthday to my babyyy!!” Chance wrote across the picture. She also shared an adorable video of her and the toddler playing. “Can’t believe you’re already 2!!” Chance gushed. I love you so sooo much.”

Justin shared throwback pics and wrote, “Love Day.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Concerned for His Daughter While in Jail

Days after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest for racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, a source claimed that the rapper was genuinely concerned about his children’s well-being while he was behind bars.

“He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being,” the insider revealed. “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

Another source further shared that the children were in a “state of crisis and shock” amid the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in,” the fellow insider noted. “This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy — he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”