Sean -Diddy'-Combs-hit-with-new -lawsuits-claiming-he-brutally-assaulted-multiple-men

New lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs were filed on Monday. In the new suits, the rapper has been accused of raping multiple women and sexually assaulting at least 2 men.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by Fox 8, at least six new lawsuits have been filed in federal court in New York. The accusations have been made by four anonymous women and 2 anonymous men, all claiming that Combs had sexually assaulted them in some way.

One of the anonymous men claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him when he was only 16. He says that the rapper fondled his genitals at one of his white parties in 1998. The young man was seeking advice about breaking into the music industry when Combs assaulted him, ordering him to drop his pants.

The rapper allegedly told the teenager that it was a “rite of passage” for newcomers in the industry. According to the lawsuit, he then asked him, “Don’t you want to break into the business?”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

The second male victim worked as a security guard at one of Diddy’s white parties in 2006. He says that Combs spiked one of his alcoholic beverages, lacing it with a drug that made him feel sick. The man reports that Diddy then pushed him into a van and sexually assaulted him.

Diddy Continues To Plead Not Guilty To Charges

Among the lawsuits filed by women, one woman claimed that Combs locked her in a hotel room with her friend, giving the two college freshmen drinks and cocaine. The lawsuit then says that Diddy allegedly raped the woman and forced her friend to perform oral sex.

These victims are among a group of more than 100 others, all currently taking legal action against the music producer. Diddy was arrested in September and charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, to which he has since pleaded not guilty. The 54-year-old rapper currently has lawyers working to release him on bail. They have since been unsuccessful.