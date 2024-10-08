Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Mocks Unconscious Deejay During Party in Creepy Resurfaced Video

A resurfaced video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs roasting an unconscious deejay for getting wicked trashed during a party.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ uncovered the footage, which they allege is from the early 2000s and takes place in London. In the footage, Diddy thoughtfully pontificates on what happens to his Caucasian brothers when they attend a shindig with him.

The video shows the “Come With Me” wordsmith turning to one of the men who was passed out face-down on a couch beside another white gentleman. Meanwhile, another ghost-faced fellow gazed into the camera, his melatonin-deprived visage in an expression of shock.

“This is what happens to the white man when they come to a P Diddy party,” Combs quips at one point in the video.

Diddy identified the unconscious man as James, a DJ. He remarked that while DJs shouldn’t lose consciousness, it often happened at his parties.

Some denizens of the Internet took offense to Diddy mocking the passed-out partygoer.

“Many more of these videos will be coming to light. Many of these like this have come out over the years. Diddy is done!” one X user wrote upon seeing the footage.

“That deejay is lucky just to be mocked, it could have been much worse,” a second X user added.

“Diddy’s list will destroy Hollywood, professional sports, music industry and politics,” a third X user predicted.

Indeed, many high-profile celebs have been spotted in resurfaced footage from Diddy’s now-infamous parties. Among the star-studded guests are Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Owen Wilson, Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, and Jay-Z, to name just a few.

A Source Close to Diddy Insists the Party Video is ‘Not Meant to be Derogatory’

However, an insider insisted to TMZ that the above clip is harmless and being taken out of context. “[Diddy’s] statements were not meant to be derogatory,” the source told the outlet. “The government’s allegations do not address his parties. People continue to rehash old video clips to fit a certain negative narrative and it’s out of context.”

Of course, last month, Combs was arrested for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was denied bail after pleading not guilty and has been ordered to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial. He firmly maintains his innocence and categorically denies all allegations made against him.