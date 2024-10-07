More-major-celebrities-will-be-sued-alongside-diddy,-lawyer-claims

Attorney Tony Buzbee has announced that several major celebrities will be sued for helping Diddy cover up his alleged crimes. Some of these celebs have reportedly already settled with victims so that they won’t be publicly named.

Videos by Suggest

Buzbee is representing 120 alleged victims and has said that any celebrities involved in the crimes, no matter how small, will be sent demand letters.

This not only includes the A-listers that actively helped to cover up the crimes, but even those that were aware of what went down at Diddy’s “freak-offs.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs

Major Celebrities’ Identities Could Come Out in Diddy Lawsuit

Buzbee spoke with TMZ on Monday, explaining there are several well known celebs that will be sent letters. The demand letters will allow these celebs the chance to settle with the victims. If they choose not to settle, they risk their name being shared with the public.

Buzbee has said, “All of these individuals have exposure here. Who will be named, when they will be named, all that will come out in due course.”

“In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it’s the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already.”

Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images

Buzbee announced that the first round of lawsuits will be filed this week. These lawsuits will involve corporate names that assisted in the alleged crimes, leaving the celebs for later. Diddy was charged with sex trafficking by force, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.