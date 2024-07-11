Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Likely to Be Indicted Soon for Trafficking, Attorney Claims

Famed music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs found himself in troubled waters this past March. The Bad Boy CEO is a person of interest in an investigation involving sex trafficking.

The FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided several of Diddy’s homes last Monday looking for evidence.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Be Indicted For Sex Trafficking Soon

Since it was revealed that Diddy was named in an investigation, the mogul roamed freely. Even being allowed to use his private jet to travel. But that freedom could be coming to an end soon. The victim, Adria English’s, attorney says that Diddy could be indicted “very shortly.”

“After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails,” her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd said.

‘New Jack City’ Star Gets Candid on Diddy

Since Combs’ house was raided several people have come forward, alleging horror stories of abuse by the Bad Boy Founder. One of those people who came forward was singer Jaguar Wright.

In Wright’s account of detailing Combs’ abuse, the singer also alleges that New Jack City star Christopher Williams also suffered abuse at the hands of the hip-hop mogul. But in a recent interview, the famed actor was quick to shut those claims down.

“Anybody that knows me knows that is ridiculous,” Williams said in the interview.

He also went on to note that the timelines outlined by Jaguar are inconsistent.

“One person in the world alleges that I gave Puffy fellatio to get a record deal in like ‘92,” he added. “I came out (as an artist) in ‘89, I had a record deal in ‘88.”

Williams went on to say that the accusations of him being homosexual are not what has him the most disturbed. He alluded to the fact that he was coerced to do as a part of the record deal.

“If I were gay, I would be openly gay. So again, that wasn’t even the emphasis of it. It was the other stuff that was said around it,” he added.