Diddy Drops $60M Sean Jean Lawsuit Amid Assault Investigation

2024 has certainly been a year that Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to forget.

In March, the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided his home. Combs is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Since the raid of his home, several others have come forward detailing Diddy’s past abusive behavior.

Amid the backlash, Combs has dropped his $60 million lawsuit against his former clothing company, Sean John.

Diddy Drops Suit Against Sean John

“According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, the mogul has dropped his $60 million lawsuit against the fashion brand he founded, Sean John,” the report reads.

“He filed various lawsuits against GBG. He accused them of using his likeness to promote their products without permission. The fashion house later filed for bankruptcy, and Diddy secured a winning bid to buy back the struggling Sean John brand for $7.5 million.”

“The lawsuit’s dismissal will allow the Bad Boy Records founder to pursue legal action against GBG in the future if he chooses.”

Nick Cannon Gets Candid on Combs

Combs came under fire last month. CNN released a shocking video of Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura. Despite the heinous nature of the video in which Combs repeatedly strikes and drags Cassie, reality star Nick Cannon believes he deserves grace.

“And when we see something like the heinous and monstrous energy of what we saw in that video with Diddy it’s like, man, that brother is troubled,” Cannon added.

“That brother got demons. And not only we see that and that it’s triggering for so many because we all know people like that. We hate to say it. You know what I mean? We all know people that are dealing with them same demons that R Kelly’s dealing with, and they’re close in our family, and we all have our own demons that we try to hide.”

Bieber Cuts Ties With Combs-Affiliated Management

Justin Bieber cut ties with Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Group this week after firing Hollywood business manager Lou Taylor. The singer teamed up with the company in late 2022 to supervise Bieber Time Touring LLC.

Insiders report the pop superstar dropped Taylor last month in response to bad press. And Bieber immediately hired Johnny Depp’s business manager, Edward White. The decision comes after Tri-Star employee Robin Greenhill got named in a lawsuit.

The suit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs came earlier this year. Greenhill allegedly served as Combs’ accountant. He is accused of overseeing payments to sex workers. This is according to producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who claims Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him.

“Justin’s split with Lou was not amicable,” a source said. “He fired her. People generally stay with their accountant for ages and Justin was only with Tri-Star for two years.”