Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Key to Miami Beach Rescinded Following Arrest for Trafficking

Adding more insult to injury, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ key to Miami Beach has been rescinded following his New York City arrest.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Miami Beach city officials are in the final negotiations to rescind Diddy’s famous key to the city. The now-infamous rap mogul was given the honorary key in 2015 by former mayor Philip Levin.

However, due to Diddy being arrested and charged for his alleged sex crimes, the city now wants to sever ties for good.

Although the city officials are on board with rescinding the key from Diddy, the exact date they will get the honorary award remains unclear. This is reportedly due to Hurricane Milton’s arrival in Florida, which will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

In June, the Miami Beach Commission announced it no longer recognized “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs” Day. That was declared in a 2016 proclamation to be Oct. 13.

“Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing Oct. 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the city’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation,” a statement revealed, per Miami Herald.

However, Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez sponsored the resolution.

Diddy Previously Returned His Honorary Key to New York City

The Miami Beach key rescinding comes just months after Diddy was forced to give up his honorary key to New York City. In June, New York City Mayor Eric Adams requested the key back. But this came after the surveillance video of the rapper beating his ex, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway surfaced.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed. By watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams stated at the time. He then noted that the “committee and team” have “never rescinded a key before.”

“But we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be,” Adams continued. “We are taking everything under analysis and the team will come back to me with final determination.”

In a letter to Diddy, Adams called the Cassie Ventura footage disturbing. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams stated. “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

Diddy was arrested in New York City in mid-September. He was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. After being denied bail twice, the rapper was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.



