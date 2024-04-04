Gypsy Rose Blanchard Does Video Interview With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker, Claims They’re Just Friends

As rumors currently circulate about her love life, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is clearing the air of any confusion.

The gossip started after Blanchard announced she and her husband Ryan Anderson had separated and she was back home with her father. Days after the announcement, she was spotted getting matching husky tattoos with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker in New Orleans.

However, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are making it clear that they are just friends and nothing more. TMZ reports that during a TikTok live interview, they stated there is nothing romantic going on between them. There is also no intimacy as well.

They claim to just be friends who are reconnecting just a few months after Blanchard was released from prison.

Along with addressing the gossip about her ex, Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated she is not pregnant. She pointed out that she is on birth control as well.

Uker also stated that, despite claims that he is using Blanchard for attention, he said that he doesn’t post online and his social media accounts are private. He further noted that he hasn’t nothing to gain from Blanchard’s fame.

Meanwhile, Blanchard spoke about her split from Anderson. She revealed that Anderson is keeping their puppy because they have formed a strong bond.

Ken and Gypsy first met in 2018 through the prison pen-pal program. Eventually, they got engaged but during the following year, things fell apart. She moved on to dating Ryan and the couple got married in a prison ceremony in 2022.

Gypsy was released from prison in Dec. 2023 after serving eight out of her ten-year sentence for the murder of her mother.

Ken Urker’s Mother Says He’s Never Had Any ‘Ill Intentions’ Towards Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Just after her son and Gypsy were seen hanging out in New Orleans, Ken’s mother spoke out about the duo’s friendship.

“They are not back together,” Urker’s mother Raina Williams told PEOPLE. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

Williams further clarified there are no plans on a “romantic scale” right now. My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy,” she continued. “It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”

Urker’s mother then added that she believes Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a sweet girl. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”