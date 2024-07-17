Roseanne Barr Defends Ingrid Andress Following ‘Worst National Anthem Ever’

Understanding of bad National Anthem performances, Roseanne Barr speaks out about Ingrid Andress’ heavily criticized rendition of the song during MLB’s Home Run Derby.

Barr hit the national media after her not-so-stellar National Anthem performance at a San Diego Padres game in 1990. The comedian combined scream-shouting with inappropriate gestures as she was booed throughout the performance.

The rendition even earned the attention of then-President George H.W. Bush, who referred to it as ‘disgraceful.”



However, despite Roseanne Barr being known for her infamous performance, everyone seemingly declared that Ingrid Andress’ is now dubbed the “Worst National Anthem.” The country singer/songwriter admitted that she wasn’t sober while performing the song at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday, July 15.

“I’m not gonna bull— y’all,” Andress stated. “I was drunk last night. I’m checking into a facility today to get the help I need.”

Ingrid Andress further apologized for her behavior. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun. Xo, Ingrid.”

As Ingrid Andress continued to be criticized, Roseanne Barr came to her defense.

While speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, July 16, Barr came to Ingrid Andress’ defense, stating that the National Anthem is the “hardest” song in the work to perform.

She also said Andress’ rendition wasn’t that bad. The comedian even admitted that she still felt her National Anthem performance is still the worst of all time.

Roseanne Barr Previously Spoke About Her National Anthem Performance

In 2016, Roseanne spoke about her infamous performance, sharing what she thought may have been a key issue.

“I started too high. I knew about six notes in that I couldn’t hit the big note,” she told the Washington Post. “So I just tried to get through it, but I couldn’t hear anything with 50,000 drunk a–es booing, screaming ‘you fat f–k,’ giving me the finger and throwing bottles at me during the song they ‘respect’ so much.”

However, she wasn’t so expressive following the performance, demanding everyone give her a break days after she sang the song.

“I was just trying to sing a song,” she told Los Angeles station KCAL, per The Roanoke Times. “I apologize that people were so appalled. If this is the worst thing they ever heard, they’ve had it really easy.”

Following the performance, the then National League President William White shared his thoughts about the situation. “We have discussed it with the Padres and are in agreement with their apology. We are satisfied that they will take all necessary steps to assure it will not happen again.”

Following Roseanne’s disastrous rendition, the Padres made the decision to play a taped version of the national anthem performed by the Marine Corps. The crowd gave it a rousing ovation.

