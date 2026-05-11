Ryan Reynolds Calls Blake Lively “Fearless” After Lawsuit Settlement

Ryan Reynolds recently praised his wife Blake Lively for being “fearless” after a controversial lawsuit.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Reynolds shared a Mother’s Day tribute to Lively. This comes less than a week after Lively settled in court with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” Reynolds wrote about his wife. “She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love.”

Following the settlement, Lively appeared hours later at the Met Gala. She wore an archival Atelier Versace gown for the event. She also carried a handbag with artwork from her kids.

Blake Lively Court Case

“We were trying to find a piece of famous, iconic art to put on and make it look like it was in a frame. And then I said, ‘Would you, actually, if you’re gonna make it custom, would you do my kids?’ ” she told Vogueat the time.

“My kids each painted a watercolor painting. Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I’m shy too, so I just like to have the kids with me. Isn’t that special?” she continued, joking, “I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there.”

The Mother’s Day tribute comes after a long and drawn out lawsuit. Lively sued Baldoni back in December 2024. She alleged that he subjected her to both sexual harassment and a smear campaign to ruin her in Hollywood.

Baldoni countersued for defamation and a breach of contract, but his $400 million lawsuit was thrown out last year. The case was set to go to trial in New York later this month. But just two weeks before trial, the two came to a surprise settlement with Baldoni.

It appears that Lively received zero money for the lawsuit but can still pursue legal fees and damages if she wishes to.