Savannah Guthrie Pays Tribute to Mom Nancy in Emotional Mother’s Day Instagram Post

Honoring her missing mom, Nancy, Savannah Guthrie took to social media with a special Mother’s Day tribute.

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In her latest Instagram post, the Today co-host shared a throwback video of her and Nancy. “Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie, we miss you with every breath,” Guthrie wrote. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.”

“We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference,” she continued. “Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, took to Instagram with his own tribute to her.

“To the strongest person I know,” he wrote, with a photo of Guthrie with their children. “Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day.”

Guthrie’s mom was last seen in late January at her residence near Tucson, Arizona. Local law enforcement and the FBI have been searching for her ever since.

The Today co-host stepped back from her hosting duties to be with her loved ones.

In March, Guthrie spoke out about the situation. “It’s so hard with kids. You want to protect them,” she explained. “They’ll write me all the time, ‘Mama, any leads? You hear anything? Any hope?’ I think that we try to talk to them and try to get them a little more certainty than we have, to let them grieve.”

It’s Been 100 Days Since Nancy Guthrie Disappeared

May 11 marks the 100th day since Nancy went missing.

Earlier this month, FBI director Kash Patel claimed that the federal agents were initially “kept out” of the investigation.

“What we, the FBI, do is say, ‘Hey, we’re here to help,'” Patel stated while appearing on Hang Out With Sean Hannity.

He then pointed out that the FBI asked what local law enforcement needed and what its agents could do. He further alleged the federal agents weren’t notified for four days.

However, in a statement, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos disputed Patel’s claims.

“The FBI was promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family,” he stated.

Nanos also said that the department would continue working with the FBI and remains committed to having a “thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation.”